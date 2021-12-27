Advertisement

Porch pirates ruining Christmas for Mid-Michigan residents

As we fast approach the biggest day for holiday returns, these thieves see it as an easy target.
As we fast approach the biggest day for holiday returns, these thieves see it as an easy target.(kfyr)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are a perfect time for porch pirates to score a good deal, for free. One in Anaheim, California, gaining hundreds of dollars in expensive gifts. As we fast approach the biggest day for holiday returns, these thieves see it as an easy target.

East Lansing has been the latest in porch pirates’ tracks, and resident Hailey Browne told News 10 having her package stolen -- in broad daylight.

“It is really disappointing and I know a lot of other families have been affected as well,” Browne said. “I was able to get a good view of the face, the car, the vehicle, I shared that to my Ring doorbell community, turns out about 10 to 15 other people have commented saying the same vehicle, the same person has stolen their packages as well.”

Browne said that after all this, she had to give up on the gift completely.

“Now at this point, I can’t order another one, it’s kinda irreplaceable,” Browne said. “It meant a lot to us so it is really disappointing.”

Browne’s house wasn’t the only house affected this holiday season, video shared in an East Lansing doorbell group page showed the same theft picking up yet another package, claiming it as their own.

Browne’s advice to others: Try your best to prepare in advance.

“Order packages in advance, make sure somebody is home at the time of the arrival,” Browne said. “I know it’s really difficult around the holidays because packages companies are swamped with delivery times, but just stay up to date. If you do have a ring doorbell, make sure you’re checking that more often.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

