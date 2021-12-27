Advertisement

Owosso restaurant fire under investigation

The local favorite was damaged in a fire just past midnight last Tuesday.
Town favorite, Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse, in Owosso was damaged by a fire. The owners say the...
Town favorite, Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse, in Owosso was damaged by a fire. The owners say the building is a total loss.(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse in Owosso say it appears the building is a total loss.

The local favorite was damaged in a fire just past midnight last Tuesday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the back part of the restaurant fully engulfed in flames. Multiple departments worked for hours to put out the fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help the owners get money to rebuild.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The system won’t be used for traffic enforcement.
City to install cameras that record license plate numbers
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
“It’s going to be top of the line,” Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said.
Donor replacing school football field, creating scholarships

Latest News

Unruly passengers could lose privlages
Unruly passengers could lose privlages
WILX Updated First Alert Weather Forecast 12/27/21
Power out for over 1,000 in Jackson
The auto company sent out a press release on Friday, Feb. 28, saying that more than 1200 jobs...
GM Delta Twp. shutdown through holiday weekend, returning in 2022