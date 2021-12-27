Owosso restaurant fire under investigation

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse in Owosso say it appears the building is a total loss.

The local favorite was damaged in a fire just past midnight last Tuesday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the back part of the restaurant fully engulfed in flames. Multiple departments worked for hours to put out the fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help the owners get money to rebuild.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

