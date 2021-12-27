MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s women’s basketball is coming off a tough two-game loss in the West Palm Beach Invitational, but one player in particular stood out for the Spartans.

Not just in the games, but the entire season.

They say time flies when you’re having fun, and as MSU senior Nia Clouden reflected on her time at MSU, fun is what she’s had.

“I’ve loved being here all four years,” Clouden said. “I think the biggest thing I’ve gained from being here all four years is really the relationships I’ve been able to build.”

As a quiet-natured player from the east coast, coming to Michigan was new territory. Over the last four years, she has turned into the go-to scorer for the Spartans and developed a more confident mindset.

“I feel like through this year and last year I’ve been able to settle into a role as more of a leader and more of a go-to player for our team,” Clouden said. “But just being able to settle and not panic and just know that my coaches and my teammates have my back, I think has been the easiest thing for me.”

As a senior leader for the Spartans, Clouden’s star is rising and it hasn’t shone any brighter than last week, when she scored a record 50 points against Florida Gulf Coast University. Now her success hasn’t come by accident, and -- according to her coach -- she’s worked tirelessly for every bit of it.

“She’s the most humble star. I mean, she’s so reserved and introverted in a lot of ways and she lets her game do the talking,” said MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant. “I think nowadays, finding kids who are consistent as she’s been and as poised as she’s been both on and off the court, you know I always say how you do one thing is how you do everything and that kid does everything very well.”

Clouden is finally getting national attention and is being put on three watch lists this season, including the Wooden Award, Wade Trophy and Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year.

“I’ve been feeling really honored, especially since this is the first year I’ve been able to make those lists,” Clouden said. “It’s also a great honor but I still have to put in the work to keep myself on these lists and hopefully winning one of these awards.”

She said being a Spartan has been the biggest blessing and with her passion for the game, she’s hopeful her next step is a chance in the pros.

“It’s something I’ve been working for and my family has put me in to work for for a long time now,” Clouden said. “It would just be a dream come true.”

Clouden was named Big Ten player of the week Monday after that 50 point performance against Florida Gulf Coast University. She was also named to the Big Ten Honor Roll in November.

More: Sports news

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.