MSU preps for Peach Bowl down south

“We know why we’re here, but we’re also going to enjoy everything that the Peach Bowl has for us.”
Michigan State players walk through the tunnel before an NCAA college football game against...
Michigan State players walk through the tunnel before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University football team is now in Georgia ahead of this Thursday’s matchup against the University of Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

Wasting no time at all, the Spartans began practice right away at Georgia Tech University. They had great conditions with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

After completing their second practice on Sunday, head coach Mel Tucker talked about how their bowl game preparations are going and how much fun the team is already having.

“We have some great events that are scheduled for us from the Peach Bowl, which we are really enjoying those,” Tucker said. “Like last night, we had a basketball challenge where our guys did very well. Then this morning we had to get up and get right back to football. So really that’s what it’s all about.

“We’ll have a Wednesday practice tomorrow and we’ll go through the week. Our guys seem to be really focused. We know why we’re here, but we’re also going to enjoy everything that the Peach Bowl has for us.”

Don’t miss the News 10 bowl game special, “Peaches and Green.” The special will air during the 6 p.m. newscast on Thursday, the hour before the game.

“Peaches and Green” will have features, interviews, and live reports from Atlanta.

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and Football Coach Mel Tucker pose with...
Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and Football Coach Mel Tucker pose with Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan after accepting their invitation to play in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.(Michigan State Athletics)

