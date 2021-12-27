MSP seek teen missing from juvenile detention facility
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy.
According to authorities, Elijah Cole Lile was last seen Dec. 24 in the Greenville area. Police said he was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian.
Anyone who has seen Elijah Cole Lile or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.
