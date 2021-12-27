Advertisement

MSP seek teen missing from juvenile detention facility

Elijah Cole Lile
Elijah Cole Lile(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Elijah Cole Lile was last seen Dec. 24 in the Greenville area. Police said he was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian.

Anyone who has seen Elijah Cole Lile or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The system won’t be used for traffic enforcement.
City to install cameras that record license plate numbers
Power outages hit Jackson, Haslett
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention
MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention
Nia Clouden gaining attention as one of the nation's best
Mid-Michigan stores packed with shoppers returning gifts
Mid-Michigan stores packed with shoppers returning gifts