MSP seek teen missing from juvenile detention facility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Elijah Cole Lile was last seen Dec. 24 in the Greenville area. Police said he was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian.

Anyone who has seen Elijah Cole Lile or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

