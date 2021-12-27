Advertisement

Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says

Investigation is ongoing
Te’onna L. Tolliver
Te’onna L. Tolliver(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is seeking a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Te’onna L. Tolliver was last last seen Sunday evening.

Tolliver is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baggy white hooded sweatshirt with blue writing, black with white stripes Adidas track pants, black boots and a black bonnet. She has a nose piercing.

Her family said she might be in Detroit, Ann Arbor or Lansing.

Anyone who has seen Te’onna L. Tolliver or knows of where whereabouts is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-994-2911.

