List: New Year’s Day, New Year’s Eve events in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we near the end of 2021, there are many celebrations across Mid-Michigan.

We here at WILX are compiling a list of the events in your area. This list will be continually updated throughout the week, so be sure to check back as we approach 2022!

In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, the American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will be giving free rides and tows to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t be driving. More information can be read here.

Lansing

Jackson

. New Year’s Eve in the Ballroom -- Veritas, 151 West Michigan Avenue. Read more

. Jackson County Animal Shelter’s New Year’s Eve Bark & Bash -- Jackson County Tower Building, 120 Michigan Avenue. Read more

. New Year’s Eve Show -- The Music Box, 300 North Street. Read more

. Dirty Laundry’s Rockin New Years Eve -- 308 Brass Rail, 308 Prospect Street. Read more

Have an event you’d like included? Send us an email at newstips@wilx.com!

