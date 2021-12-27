Advertisement

Learning more about The Faces of Ingham County with EXIT Realty

EXIT
EXIT(WILX)
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason to get a year end recap of the real estate market for 2021.

Plus, we learned more about title insurance from Dave Mathews with Diversified National Title.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we got the chance to meet another nominee, Scott Castelle, the Athletic Director at Waverly High School and an entrepreneur.

Click here if you’d like to nominate someone to be chosen as one of The Faces of Ingham County with EXIT Realty Advantage.

Exit Realty Live The Faces Of Ingham County
Exit Realty Live What is title insurance?
Cats
Exit Realty Live Tips For Buyers and Sellers