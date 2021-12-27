Advertisement

GM Delta Twp. shutdown through holiday weekend, returning in 2022

The auto company sent out a press release on Friday, Feb. 28, saying that more than 1200 jobs will be added to its Lansing manufacturing operations. (Source AP)(WILX)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday General Motors workers in Delta Township will not be headed back to work after the holiday weekend.

The plant is starting a several-week shutdown. Work will be paused for the next three weeks as GM prepares the plant to build the GMC Acadia SUV.

It is just one round of closures on deck. There are a total of 11 weeks set for shut down in the new year.

Currently, those only dates are not known and GM released a memo saying that they would be announced as they are confirmed. Employees will be compensated during this shutdown per the terms of the national agreement with GM.

The shutdown is part of the $100 million investment to upgrade the facility and the equipment to build the Acadia. The plant is set to be closed through the week of Jan. 17.

WILX will keep you updated if any more closures for next year are announced.

