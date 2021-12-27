Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 32,957 new cases, 274 deaths over past five days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge appears to be slowing down still. The state health department reported 32,957 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths linked to the virus over the past fivedays.

The state averaged 6,591 cases daily during that span.

The deaths announced Monday includes 158 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,481,480 cases and 26,650 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has decreased, averaging around 31,000 across the state in the last five days compared to last week’s average of 37,000. The positivity rate in Michigan has also been decreasing, with the state now averaging about 19% in the last five days, compared to 20% earlier in December.

As of Wednesday, 63% of all Michigan residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Dec. 27, there are 54 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

