Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 32,957 new cases, 274 deaths over past five days

State confirmed 1,241,728 total recoveries
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge appears to be slowing down still. The state health department reported 32,957 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths linked to the virus over the past fivedays.

The state averaged 6,591 cases daily during that span.

The deaths announced Monday includes 158 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,481,480 cases and 26,650 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has decreased, averaging around 31,000 across the state in the last five days compared to last week’s average of 37,000. The positivity rate in Michigan has also been decreasing, with the state now averaging about 19% in the last five days, compared to 20% earlier in December.

As of Wednesday, 63% of all Michigan residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Dec. 27, there are 54 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The system won’t be used for traffic enforcement.
City to install cameras that record license plate numbers
Power outages hit Jackson, Haslett
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

aadsfsd
Exit Realty Live The Faces Of Ingham County
rweqrqwerewr
Exit Realty Live What is title insurance?
Te’onna L. Tolliver
Missing 15-year-old girl could be in Lansing, family says
2022 is just around the corner.
List: New Year’s Day, New Year’s Eve events in Mid-Michigan