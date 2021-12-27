Christmas tree recycling available through January

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re beginning the week with taking down your Christmas tree, it’s encouraged that you recycle your decorations responsibly.

East Lansing

The City of East Lansing will accept Christmas trees to be chipped and used as mulch in city parks or donated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for use as rabbit habitats. The city asks that trees taller than 6 feet be cut in half.

There are two options for recycling live-cut Christmas trees in East Lansing:

1) Trees can be set curbside for collection anytime between Dec. 28 and Jan. 14. Advance phone requests and stickers are not required.

2) A number of drop-off locations will be available through Jan. 14:

Patriarche Park- parking lot on Alton Road

Emerson Park - Arbor Drive entrance

Henry Fine Park - parking lot on Winchester Drive

Valley Court Park - south of the Community Center

White Memorial Park - parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

Meridian Twp.

Meridian Township is currently accepting trees for recycling from Dec. 27 through Jan. 31 at Nancy Moore Park. Tree drop-offs there are free of charge.

When dropping off, the township asks that you please make sure the trees do not have wire, metal bracing, nails, plastic bags, rope, and Christmas garland still attached. You can also recycle your trees and other yard waste at the Meridian Township Recycling Center for $5-10.

Delta Twp.

Delta Township residents can dispose of their natural Christmas trees until Jan. 31 at the Parks and Recreation Maintenance Building on Administration Drive. The trees will be chipped and used for various landscape projects around the township.

Like Meridian Township, Delta asks that you remove any lights, wires, string, and ornaments before dropping off your tree. Delta Township will also have a string light collection until Jan. 31. Both LED and non-LED string lights will be accepted. No other electrical or electronic items will be accepted.

Hours for the Delta Township Recycling Center are:

Tuesdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesdays 12-6 p.m.

Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grand Ledge

In Grand Ledge, Christmas tree pick-up begins Tuesday, Dec. 28 throughout the four zones within the city. For the city to pick up your tree, it must be free of all ornaments, garland, tinsel, lights, etc., and placed on the curb, not in the street.

Those wishing to dispose of their own tree at the Grand Ledge Compost Center should note the special hours for December 2021 and January 2022, listed below.

Compost Center Holiday Hours

CLOSED: Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

OPEN: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 9 am to 7 pm, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 3 to 7 pm, and Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 8 am to 4 pm.

After January 9, 2022, the Compost Center will be closed on Saturdays through March 31, 2022 – it will be open on Wednesdays, from 3 to 7 pm.

For information on if your area accepts tree drop-offs for recycling, call your municipality to see what services are available.

