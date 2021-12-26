First responders share how they celebrate the holidays while keeping locals safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season is a time of year to spend moments with your loved ones; sitting around the table and sharing laughs. But today--is a different story for first responders.

“Our families are used to it. Someone is always working on Christmas. And you just work around it.” said Captain Kent Nordlund, “These guys are kind of like extended family, I would never say that in front of them, but, so we have the other stations coming down, we have the deputies coming down, and we just kind of build out our own holiday here as best we can.”

For the Delta Township Firefighters, although they are away from their families, they are still making the most of today in other ways.

“There are definitely some downsides, obviously we’re away from our families. Everyone here has family on the outside, but on the inside here at work, we’re also with family,” said firefighter and paramedic Kyle Jeffers.

It’s not exactly the same as cozying up by the fire while watching movies, but instead, they brought Christmas to the station.

“We literally have two pots of chili in the kitchen going, so then if people get busy they can come and go and still get something to eat,” said Captain Kent Nordlund.

