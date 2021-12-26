Advertisement

Donor replacing school football field, creating scholarships

“It’s going to be top of the line,” Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said.
(Jason Lewis/WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ITHACA, Mich. (AP) - A family is giving more than $1 million for a new football field at a central Michigan high school and to create a college scholarship fund for students.

Artificial turf would replace grass at the field used by Ithaca High School. The stadium would also be available for other schools in Gratiot County and would likely host state sports events.

“It’s going to be top of the line,” Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said.

The donor family, who wants to be anonymous, also is starting a Veterans Memorial Scholarship Fund for students in the Alma, Ashley, Breckenridge, Ithaca, Fulton and St. Louis districts, the Morning Sun reported.

“It will be up to each community to raise additional funds and select their scholarship winners each year,” Netzley said.

The current football field has drainage problems and needs major upgrades.

“We were at the point where we were going to have to sink significant money into the facility to address the problems,” Netzley said. “It was going to cost $300,000 to $400,000 to completely redo everything and install a new grass field.”

