WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While we won’t have a white Christmas, it’s perfect flying weather for Santa.

The WILX First Alert Weather team has been tracking Santa’s journey around the world all day.

At about 5 p.m., he was spotted near Barcelona, Spain -- more than 4,000 miles away!

Just after 6 p.m., we got word he was in London, England. He’s getting closer -- that’s about 3,800 miles away!

