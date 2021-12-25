Advertisement

WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa

First Alert Santa Tracker
First Alert Santa Tracker(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While we won’t have a white Christmas, it’s perfect flying weather for Santa.

The WILX First Alert Weather team has been tracking Santa’s journey around the world all day.

At about 5 p.m., he was spotted near Barcelona, Spain -- more than 4,000 miles away!

Just after 6 p.m., we got word he was in London, England. He’s getting closer -- that’s about 3,800 miles away!

Tune into News 10 tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest update!

