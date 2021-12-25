Jacob Moran sings some holiday favorites on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We were honored to have Jacob Moran and his family sing on Studio 10. Jacob’s sister, Lindsey Hennig and his father, Bill Moran, joined Jacob this year to sing some holiday favorites on our Christmas Eve show.

Check out their incredible performances and Merry Christmas from all of us at Studio 10!

