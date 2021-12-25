Christmas services celebrated throughout Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A church on Christmas Eve often filled shoulder to shoulder -- left with open seats yet again this year. Instead, one local church is taking every precaution possible to keep everyone safe.

Related: How Michigan churches will keep holiday services safe amid COVID spike

“It’s not just the purpose of giving each other gifts but the real reason is the gift we receive from God,” said David Blank, Interim Priest in Charge.

In an effort to keep safe, Saint David’s Episcopal Church strives to actively practice COVID-19 precautions.

“We do temperature checks at the door when they come in, and then we ask that they practice social distancing, and of course there’s always encouragement of getting vaccinated and their booster, again, that’s what Jesus would want us to do,” Blank said.

And for those who celebrated from home, they were still able to be involved in the service.

“They’ll be able to come in and drive through, we just basically give them the host and so then they are able to have communion and feel that they were part of the celebration that we had together,” Blank said.

According to Deacon William Renfrew, “This is a beautiful church and I hope more people have the chance to come.”

Related: Man who kept diner open to pay for wife’s cancer treatment dies from COVID

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.