What’s open on Christmas Eve?

Heading to family parties today? You may be wondering what's open if you need to make any last-minute stops.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Christmas Eve, and those heading out the door for family parties may be wondering what’s open for any last-minute stops.

Compared to last Christmas, a lot of people are going back to traveling this year. AAA is predicting more than 100 million drivers will be on the roads this holiday season. In our area, if you need to hit a store before making it to a family on Christmas Eve, here’s what’s going to be open.

Dining

Looking for any restaurants you can go to and dine in with your family if you don’t want to do the cooking? Soup Spoon Cafe in Lansing will be open for part of the day starting at 8:00 a.m.

Mitchell’s Fish Market at the Eastwood Towne Center is open starting at 11:30 a.m.

If you want to start your day off with breakfast before hitting the road, Ihop and Denny’s open at 7 a.m.

Shopping

Most stores will be open for part of Friday but closed all day on Christmas, so keep that in mind if you need any last-minute shopping. Meijer is closing at 7 p.m. Friday

Walmart will also be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Target closes at 8 p.m.

Some smaller stores like Walgreens and Rite Aid will also have some limited hours.

It’s best to call the location you plan on visiting, as hours shown on a web search may not be accurate for the holidays.

