Tow to Go program aims to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

Tow to Go program aims to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will be run through the holiday to keep drunk drivers off the road.

AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and runs through Jan. 3.

Due to COVID, there can only be one person per car and that person must be masked.

More information can be found on the official AAA website here.

Related: More Michigan families opting to drive, rather than fly for holiday travel

