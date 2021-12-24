Tips on how Michiganders can help reduce holidays stress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but with all the planning and family time -- many people experience stress around the holidays.

“I’d say most of the stress is like being more involved with people than you usually are all year,” said Lansing resident Samuel Sanchez. “Also, to come up with the money and make sure that you get everybody what they wanted and still be able to afford rent and stuff.”

“I kind of feel like the stress comes from when you overthink it,” said Lansing resident Cecil Bethany. “When you make it more about the gift instead of what the gift means.”

Related: More Michigan families opting to drive, rather than fly for holiday travel

With all the pressure and responsibility, the holidays can be a difficult time. Therapists said there’s a few reasons for that.

“It can be really, really difficult,” said Charlise Tindle. “One we have because Michigan, because of the weather and it getting dark at 5 p.m. And then there own personal traumas, maybe they lost a family member around this time. I think that’s mainly what I see a lot of.”

Tindle, a counselor specializing in trauma and depression, has a few tips for helping those holiday blues.

“Go slow and enjoy the moment,” Tindle said. “Around this time, people tend to over emphasize the big glitz and glam.”

Tindle also recommended putting less importance on gifts, resting as often as needed without isolating your self, and for those shopping perfectionists -- go easy.

“Giving yourself permission to keep it simple amongst all of the pressure to do all the things,” Tindle said.

Above all, she said spend the holidays doing what makes you happy.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.