Advertisement

Schools Rule: Jackson museum teaches art, culture through youth classes

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What once started as a way to bring art into the lives of young people has now become a community movement.

Diane Washington -- author of “Annie’s Amazing Art Venture” -- created Young People of Purpose (YPOP) to bring art to young people. Now, young people can learn about YPOP at the Ella Sharp Museum in her exhibit.

“All around we’re doing programs to help build the village and bring us together,” Washington said.

The exhibit, known as ‘the village,’ tells the story of Diane Washington and the YPOP organization through art.

“The kids can grow in the garden,” Washington said. “They can come and learn about nutrition, they can take pottery classes from scratch, they can have art classes. They can teach and learn Spanish classes. We also have sign language [and] technology classes.”

But above all, Diane says the exhibit shares the story of how YPOP supports youth in the community.

“We’re trying to make dreams come true for youth,” she said. “So come on out and be a part of that process!”

The bringing the village to life exhibit runs until summer if you’d like to check it out.

For more information, check out the Ella Sharp Museum AT THIS LINK.

If you would like to highlight students or educators in our area, email us at newstips@wilx.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man who kept diner open to pay for wife’s cancer treatment dies from COVID
A car crashed into a Lansing home on Dec. 22, 2021.
No injuries in Lansing collision between car, house
Police in DeWitt Township are looking for this woman in connection with a Dec. 9, 2021 retail...
Police seek woman in connection with Dewitt Township retail fraud
MSU police reviewing hundreds of tips in search for Brendan Santo, reward raised to $20K
Listeria outbreaks from two packaged salad recalls believed to have sickened Michigan residents

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on student loan...
Michigan college graduates react to student loan pause until May
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Biden administration extends pause on student loan payments through May 1
Michigan State University COVID precautions
Michigan State University students respond to vaccine booster mandate
Schools Rule: St. Johns first graders bring joy to nearby senior
Schools Rule: St. Johns first graders bring joy to nearby senior