Schools Rule: Jackson museum teaches art, culture through youth classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What once started as a way to bring art into the lives of young people has now become a community movement.

Diane Washington -- author of “Annie’s Amazing Art Venture” -- created Young People of Purpose (YPOP) to bring art to young people. Now, young people can learn about YPOP at the Ella Sharp Museum in her exhibit.

“All around we’re doing programs to help build the village and bring us together,” Washington said.

The exhibit, known as ‘the village,’ tells the story of Diane Washington and the YPOP organization through art.

“The kids can grow in the garden,” Washington said. “They can come and learn about nutrition, they can take pottery classes from scratch, they can have art classes. They can teach and learn Spanish classes. We also have sign language [and] technology classes.”

But above all, Diane says the exhibit shares the story of how YPOP supports youth in the community.

“We’re trying to make dreams come true for youth,” she said. “So come on out and be a part of that process!”

The bringing the village to life exhibit runs until summer if you’d like to check it out.

For more information, check out the Ella Sharp Museum AT THIS LINK.

