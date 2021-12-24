Advertisement

The return of food igloos

Many restaurants are bringing them back as COVID-19 cases rise once again.
Igloos are back at 8UP Elevated Drinkery &amp; Kitchen
The pandemic brought a new era of outdoor dining - the heated igloos.(tcw-wave)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic brought a new era of outdoor dining - the heated igloos.

Many restaurants across mid-Michigan are bringing them back as COVID-19 cases rise once again. One of those places is One North Kitchen and Bar in Lansing. They say they’re glad to bring the safe option back and provide a unique experience.

“With COVID still being high right now, with that -- people feel safe,” said manager Brittney Cruz. “It’s a chance for you to get out and about and kind of spend time with family.”

One North Kitchen and Bar is also launching a new menu in the new year.

WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 12/24/21