The return of food igloos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic brought a new era of outdoor dining - the heated igloos.

Many restaurants across mid-Michigan are bringing them back as COVID-19 cases rise once again. One of those places is One North Kitchen and Bar in Lansing. They say they’re glad to bring the safe option back and provide a unique experience.

“With COVID still being high right now, with that -- people feel safe,” said manager Brittney Cruz. “It’s a chance for you to get out and about and kind of spend time with family.”

One North Kitchen and Bar is also launching a new menu in the new year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.