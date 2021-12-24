Advertisement

No injuries in RV crash on I-69 in Bath Township, police say

Westbound I-69 closed to one lane for several hours
Bath Township Police officers investigating a Dec. 23, 2021 crash on I-69.
Bath Township Police officers investigating a Dec. 23, 2021 crash on I-69.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in a RV crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on I-69.

According to authorities, the crash happened a little after noon on I-69 near Peacock Road. The westbound lanes of I-69 were closed down to one lane while the crash was cleaned up.

Authorities are urging residents to drive carefully as winter weather may impact road quality.

