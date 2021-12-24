Advertisement

In My View: Will disruptions help or hurt Wings’ chances of ending playoff drought

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - NHL is out of the Olympics and you could almost see it coming because of the COVID issues.

The Detroit Red Wings have a team that might end a five year drought from the playoffs but will COVID disrupt the team? The Olympics three week break might have been an issue in terms of momentum, but now the Wings can hope they get to play regular season games during what would have been the Olympic break.

