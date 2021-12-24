In My View: Will disruptions help or hurt Wings’ chances of ending playoff drought

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - NHL is out of the Olympics and you could almost see it coming because of the COVID issues.

The Detroit Red Wings have a team that might end a five year drought from the playoffs but will COVID disrupt the team? The Olympics three week break might have been an issue in terms of momentum, but now the Wings can hope they get to play regular season games during what would have been the Olympic break.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.