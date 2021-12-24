Morning Stories -- Dec. 24, 2021: Michigan churches prepare for holiday services with precautions, reward in missing teen raised to $20K, deer removal coming to East Lansing parks

How Michigan churches will keep holiday services safe amid COVID spike

Churches across Mid-Michigan are preparing for Christmas Eve and Christmas services, but because of the omicron variant, some traditions will look a little different.

Even with the concerns that coronavirus presents, churches are finding ways to safely worship for Christmas.

MSU police reviewing hundreds of tips in search for Brendan Santo, reward raised to $20K

18-year-old Brendan Santo was last seen at Michigan State University on Oct. 29. He left Yakeley Hall around midnight.

Volunteers have been putting flyers up as many places as they can. In addition, Santo’s family has increased the reward to more than $20,000 for credible information that leads to bringing Santo home.

Alleged Oxford High School shooter’s parents request lower bond

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager charged in connection with the death of four students at Oxford High School, are requesting a lower bond.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and have been jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Michigan college graduates react to student loan pause until May

The restart of payments have moved from February 1 to May 1 of 2022. This second push back on the restart date had at least one Michigan State University graduate jumping for joy.

Deer removal coming to East Lansing parks

If you live in East Lansing, you’ll notice an addition to your local parks this January: deer hunters.

Letters are being sent out to residents in the immediate area around the parks where the work will be completed.

$30.85 in change left at Lansing Salvation Army’s doorstep as anonymous donation

More than $30 in coins was left at the front doors of a Lansing Salvation Army.

“This gift exemplifies the meaning of Christmas. It’s not about the value of the gift, but the generosity of the heart behind the gift,” said Major Pat Irvine, Citadel Corps Officer. “We are grateful to receive this gift that will help many in need.”

Show us your Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 25 News 10 is collecting photos of viewers’ holiday setups. Whether you follow the clean lines of a home with a single string of lights, or you go all-out with spotlights, statues and a soundtrack, News 10 wants to see how you celebrate the holiday season!

