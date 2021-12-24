More Michigan families opting to drive, rather than fly for holiday travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling for the holiday -- you aren’t alone.

Michigan residents experienced a rise in traffic Christmas Eve as they hit the road.

More: WILX Live Traffic Map

Travelers are taking extra precautions, but not cancelling their trips like they did in 2020. Many families chose to drive, instead of fly. AAA predicts nearly six and a half million people will travel by air between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That is a 184% increase from 2020.

Regardless of how they’re traveling, families are grateful to be able to spend time with family this year, as many stayed home in 2020.

“Because of health issues and the pandemic, I was confined to my home,” said Hubert Timmer, Zeeland resident. “I didn’t see many of my kids or grandkids, so this year were up and about got all my shots. It’s always great and nice to see them lot of great food good company.”

More: Holiday travel kicks off in Mid-Michigan amidst surge in omicron variant

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.