More Michigan families opting to drive, rather than fly for holiday travel

(WILX)
By Kaylie Crowe and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling for the holiday -- you aren’t alone.

Michigan residents experienced a rise in traffic Christmas Eve as they hit the road.

Travelers are taking extra precautions, but not cancelling their trips like they did in 2020. Many families chose to drive, instead of fly. AAA predicts nearly six and a half million people will travel by air between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That is a 184% increase from 2020.

Regardless of how they’re traveling, families are grateful to be able to spend time with family this year, as many stayed home in 2020.

“Because of health issues and the pandemic, I was confined to my home,” said Hubert Timmer, Zeeland resident. “I didn’t see many of my kids or grandkids, so this year were up and about got all my shots. It’s always great and nice to see them lot of great food good company.”

