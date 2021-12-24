Local church to feed hundreds for Christmas Eve

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the season of giving.

There is one local church that’s making sure that no one in Mid-Michigan goes without a holiday meal.

At St. Gerard’s its all about community.

And for more than 30 years, volunteers have served community dinners to feed hundreds during the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, parish volunteers plan to deliver nearly 500 meals to people in the community.

They are also teaming up with St. Vincent De Paul to provide food items for families in need to cook meals during Christmas.

Although the parish don’t need volunteers for Christmas dinner, you can sign up to help for their next community meal - Easter.

