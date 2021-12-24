Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army needs donations to hit goal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas Eve is the last day you will see Salvation Army bell ringers at the stores as that part of the Red Kettle Campaign.

Related: $30.85 in change left at Lansing Salvation Army’s doorstep as anonymous donation

As of Friday, the Greater Lansing chapter of the Salvation Army is roughly $20,000 below its goal. Its Toys for Tots campaign -- which is finished -- provided toys for 2,500 families in Mid-Michigan.

“I always say to our volunteers, ‘You want to have a couple things coming in -- one is a box of Kleenex, the other is the number to their cardiologist,” said Jim Irvine, with the Salvation Army. “If you don’t need the Kleenex to wipe away the tears, there is something wrong with your heart and you need to get to a doctor immediately. It is very moving.”

If you’d like to donate to the virtual kettle campaign to help out the Greater Lansing chapter of the Salvation Army, click here.

More information on the Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army can be found on its official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.