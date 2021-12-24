Advertisement

Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army needs donations to hit goal

As of Friday, the Greater Lansing chapter of the Salvation Army is roughly $20,000 below its goal.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas Eve is the last day you will see Salvation Army bell ringers at the stores as that part of the Red Kettle Campaign.

As of Friday, the Greater Lansing chapter of the Salvation Army is roughly $20,000 below its goal. Its Toys for Tots campaign -- which is finished -- provided toys for 2,500 families in Mid-Michigan.

“I always say to our volunteers, ‘You want to have a couple things coming in -- one is a box of Kleenex, the other is the number to their cardiologist,” said Jim Irvine, with the Salvation Army. “If you don’t need the Kleenex to wipe away the tears, there is something wrong with your heart and you need to get to a doctor immediately. It is very moving.”

If you’d like to donate to the virtual kettle campaign to help out the Greater Lansing chapter of the Salvation Army, click here.

More information on the Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army can be found on its official website here.

