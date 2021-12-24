How one Haslett woman is giving back to her community

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Cheryl Underwood’s house leaves people from all over Michigan coming back every year.

“The community comes, they enjoy themselves and get in the Christmas spirit,” says Underwood.

A lifelong Haslett resident, she hopes this can bring smiles to those who have done the most for her. The reason she does this every year is in hopes to give back.

“This is our form of a charity to the community, something we can feel good about. We see people drive by and it makes us happy, it makes them happy, there just isn’t enough fun, free things to do anymore.”

Underwood lost her house in 2009 due to a fire, while the community rallied around her. She hopes this can be a sliver of what they did for her.

