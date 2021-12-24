CADL brings back Christmas Eve Storytime in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) will once again be airing a Christmas Eve Storytime on 99.1 WFMK and 99wfmk.com. The storytime will air at 7 p.m. and repeat at the top of each hour until midnight.

This year, Tom Shilts, a youth librarian for CADL’s Okemos branch, will read Clement Moore’s 1837 poem ‘Twas the night before Christmas.

“This special storytime is a way to provide families with another opportunity to make holiday memories,” said Trenton Smiley, CADL’s director of marketing & communications. “It also showcases the skillful storytelling of our staff that takes place regularly in our branches and online.”

During the broadcast, there will be a special appearance by Mason Reeves, who plays Kristoff, the simple but kind-hearted ice harvester in Disney’s hit musical Frozen. Reeves will give details on how listeners can enter to win a four-pack of tickets to see the musical on stage at Wharton Center from Jan. 26 to Feb. 6, 2022.

This year, CADL will air ‘Twas the night before Christmas in Spanish on WKAR’s NewsTalk AM 870/102.3 FM around 3:45 p.m. during the station’s Latinx programming. The story will be told by Marisela Garza, CADL’s youth services specialist. This version will also be posted on wkar.org to enjoy at any time.

For information regarding storytimes being offered by the thirteen branches of Capital Area District Libraries and on Facebook, visit cadl.org and click on the events tab.

