Advertisement

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

“Our goal is to keep health care personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities,” she added.

Isolation is designed to keep infected people away from uninfected people, to prevent further spread of the virus.

CDC officials have advised that in calculating the 10-day isolation period, the first day should be the first full day after symptoms first developed or after a positive test. If a person develops symptoms sometime after a positive COVID-19 test, the quarantine period must restart, beginning one day after the symptoms develop.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
Man who kept diner open to pay for wife’s cancer treatment dies from COVID
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Children injured in fiery crash on US-127 in Lansing expected to survive
A car crashed into a Lansing home on Dec. 22, 2021.
No injuries in Lansing collision between car, house
61-year-old Lansing man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

Latest News

How Michigan churches will keep holiday services safe amid COVID spike
How Michigan churches will keep holiday services safe amid COVID spike
How Michigan churches will keep holiday services safe amid COVID spike
Bath Township Police officers investigating a Dec. 23, 2021 crash on I-69.
No injuries in RV crash on I-69 in Bath Township, police say
MSU police reviewing hundreds of tips in search for Brendan Santo, reward raised to $20K
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Girl, 14, fatally shot by police during LA suspect takedown