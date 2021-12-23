Readying the reindeer for Santa’s journey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is Christmas Eve and a lot of us are going to be getting things ready - including Santa’s reindeer. Shining Star Ranch in Fowlerville helps take care of Santa’s squad all year so they’re ready for the big night.

Poinsettia and Passion are two of the reindeer that call the ranch home along with six other second-string reindeer. Santa checks their bodies, making sure they’re able to pull a sled full of toys.

They’re fed early in the morning, before sunrise. The University of Alaska supplies a regular feed, but the reindeer also eat apples, willow branches.

The reindeer are docile, friendly animals. Both females and males have antlers that fall off each year, sometimes simply by shaking their heads. The antlers come in about one week after birth.

That click-click-click you hear on the housetop? That’s a tendon that snaps over their ankle. When reindeer are in blinding snow, the heard listens for the clicks in front of them to stay together.

Santa says kids can leave apples out for his reindeer – along with cookies for him, of course – and he will cut the apples up for them since they have no front teeth.

Santa's reindeer prep for their big night (WILX/Jordan Bridleman)

