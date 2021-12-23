Advertisement

Police seek woman in connection with Dewitt Township retail fraud

Investigation is ongoing
Police in DeWitt Township are looking for this woman in connection with a Dec. 9, 2021 retail...
Police in DeWitt Township are looking for this woman in connection with a Dec. 9, 2021 retail fraud.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman wanted for questioning.

According to authorities, the woman is wanted in connection with a retail fraud that occurred Dec. 9 at a Family Dollar store.

Photos of the woman can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578 or by email at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

Related: DeWitt warning residents to lock their cars following multiple car burglaries

