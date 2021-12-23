Advertisement

Pistons may have COVID outbreak, sources say

(Detroit Pistons)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently tweeted that, according to ESPN sources, The Detroit Pistons could have a COVID outbreak on their hands.

Wojnarowski wrote that the outbreak may include Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee entering NBA protocols.

This is just ahead of the Pistons’ planned Thursday night game against Miami.

