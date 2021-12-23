Pistons may have COVID outbreak, sources say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently tweeted that, according to ESPN sources, The Detroit Pistons could have a COVID outbreak on their hands.

Related: More COVID Issues For NBA

Wojnarowski wrote that the outbreak may include Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee entering NBA protocols.

This is just ahead of the Pistons’ planned Thursday night game against Miami.

ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have a Covid outbreak that includes Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee entering the league's protocols. The Pistons are preparing to play at Miami tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

More: College Basketball Forfeits Piling Up

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.