Advertisement

In My View: The unexpected burden all sports share right now

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2022 COVID-19 still dominates our world and certainly the sports world.

In Big Ten basketball, Michigan State and Michigan could both have their seasons torpedoed again by COVID disruptions and we all thought after last season the vaccine would change things back to normal. Big challenge ahead in 2022 for sure in all sports.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
Owner of Michigan diner which stayed open in spite of lockdown orders dies of COVID
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Children injured in fiery crash on US-127 in Lansing expected to survive
61-year-old Lansing man found dead from apparent gunshot wound
Parnall Correctional Facility
Corrections officer in Jackson arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs to prison inmates

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Could any Big Ten coaches move to the NFL before the next season?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Detroit Lions are still trying
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: With 2 star players out, who is likely to win the Peach Bowl?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: MSU signs 26 new football players