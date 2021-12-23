In My View: The unexpected burden all sports share right now

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2022 COVID-19 still dominates our world and certainly the sports world.

In Big Ten basketball, Michigan State and Michigan could both have their seasons torpedoed again by COVID disruptions and we all thought after last season the vaccine would change things back to normal. Big challenge ahead in 2022 for sure in all sports.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.