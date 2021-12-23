Morning Stories -- Dec. 23, 2021: Man who kept diner open to pay for wife’s cancer treatment dies from COVID, children in fiery crash expected to survive, holiday travel kicks off

Owner of Michigan diner which stayed open in spite of lockdown orders dies of COVID

A diner owner who kept his restaurant open in defiance of COVID-19 lockdown orders has died from the disease.

Parney told press at the time that he had issues to consider beyond the risks of COVID-19. There was the significant cost of cancer treatment for his wife, who is still fighting the disease now.

Michigan business owners feel the stress of latest COVID surge

Michigan likely won’t see the government forcing businesses to shut their doors due to coronavirus, but businesses just might have to anyway.

Staff shortages and quarantines are becoming more and more difficult as COVID cases rise.

Children injured in fiery crash on US-127 in Lansing expected to survive

Police said a vehicle driving northbound on US-127 struck a pillar on a bridge near Dunckel Road and caught fire.

According to authorities, four children were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision -- a 4-year-old boy, a 7-month-old boy, a a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

Mid-Michigan stores struggle to keep COVID tests in stock

The scarcity of tests is causing health providers to limit the number of at-home tests people can buy. Pharmacies across Michigan struggle to keep their shelves stocked with at-home COVID tests. With the urgency of holiday testing and omicron spreading fast, many stores just don’t have tests available.

Corrections officer in Jackson arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs to prison inmates

Thomas Daugherty, a 46-year-old corrections officer from Jackson, was taken into police custody Monday on suspicion of supplying drugs to prison inmates at Parnall Correctional Facility.

Police said a preliminary investigation and execution of search warrants at Daugherty’s home led to his arrest Monday.

Holiday travel kicks off in Mid-Michigan amidst surge in omicron variant

As families head out of town to see their loved ones for Christmas, some are still weary as the omicron variant spreads. One family said they opted to drive instead of fly to avoid large crowds.

Show us your Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 25 News 10 is collecting photos of viewers’ holiday setups. Whether you follow the clean lines of a home with a single string of lights, or you go all-out with spotlights, statues and a soundtrack, News 10 wants to see how you celebrate the holiday season!

