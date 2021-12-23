Advertisement

Michigan business owners feel the stress of latest COVID surge

By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan likely won’t see the government forcing businesses to shut their doors due to coronavirus, but businesses just might have to anyway.

Staff shortages and quarantines are becoming more and more difficult as COVID cases rise.

Dec. 22, 2021: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,448,523 and 26,376 deaths

“We’ve been educating people for two years of what it takes to be safe” said Ingham County health officer Linda Vail.

While there isn’t any current health orders or shutdowns for businesses, Vail said they’ll be expected to govern themselves.

The Spartan Hall of Fame Café in East Lansing announced Wednesday it will be closed for the “foreseeable future.” They said the shutdown is “out of an abundance of caution.”

The owner of Wing Heaven Sports Haven in Lansing is hoping she won’t have to do the same.

“Do you want revenue or to be safe? Well, you want both,” said Teresa Stokes. “We can only put it out there and it’s up to them to follow. So we do have staff that’s more aggressive with enforcement than others.”

Stokes said one of the biggest concerns from a business standpoint is that they don’t have an abundance of employees. If one had to quarantine due to potential COVID exposure, she would be understaffed.

“These things are so unpredictable. They don’t have control over the movements of their family members or roommates or friends,” Stokes said. “So, for us, it’s been very stressful because we already have a lean staff.”

Vail said the only answer to help alleviate the risks to businesses and restaurants is to follow the guidelines from before -- wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and getting vaccinated.

