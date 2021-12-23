Listeria outbreaks from two packaged salad recalls believed to have sickened Michigan residents

(WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating two listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads. Both are believed to have sickened Michiganders.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with compromised immune systems. Among pregnant people, listeria infections can also cause stillbirth and miscarriages. Healthy people who are infected with listeria may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria contamination. They are Dole and private-label salads Ahold, Kroger, Lidl, Simply Nature, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, Little Salad Bar and Marketside with best by dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

The salads have product lot codes beginning with N or Y.

According to the FDA, that outbreak may have resulted in 12 hospitalizations, including one Michigan resident, and two deaths.

At the same time the CDC is investigating another listeria outbreak possibly related to Fresh Express packaged salads.

10 people infected with the outbreak strain of listeria have been reported across eight states, including one person from Michigan. FDA officials said interviews with those infected with the outbreak strain as well as laboratory data indicate Fresh Express salads may have been contaminated with listeria. All 10 were hospitalized and one subsequently died.

On Dec. 20, Fresh Express recalled several of their brands of packaged salad. The recall includes all packaged salads with product codes Z324 through Z350. Those brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

The CDC is advising the public not to eat any of the recalled packaged salads, and to call a doctor if you begin to experience symptoms of listeria after eating packaged salad.

