Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 in Jackson to reopen Thursday
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 in Jackson County will reopen Thursday.
The construction is a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $120 million investment into I-94, which involves rebuilding I-94 near Airport Road.
Original Story: I-94 in Jackson closing on Friday for Lansing Ave bridge demolition
The full I-94 project is expected to be completed in Spring 2024. More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.
More: WILX Live Traffic Map
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.