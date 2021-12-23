Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 in Jackson to reopen Thursday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 in Jackson County will reopen Thursday.

The construction is a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $120 million investment into I-94, which involves rebuilding I-94 near Airport Road.

Original Story: I-94 in Jackson closing on Friday for Lansing Ave bridge demolition

The full I-94 project is expected to be completed in Spring 2024. More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

