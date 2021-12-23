Advertisement

Ele’s Place shares tips on how to cope with holiday grief

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The holidays can be an especially hard time for people that are grieving. Dawn Haddad, the Director of Development at Ele’s Place-Capital Region, stopped by Studio 10 to share some holiday grief coping tips.

This is a time when you need to remember to be kind to yourself. It also may be a good time to start some new holiday traditions. Watch the video to see more coping tips and you can learn more on the Ele’s Place website.

