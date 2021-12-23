Advertisement

East Lansing Police reviewing hundreds of tips in search for Brendan Santo, reward raised to $20K

(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police put out an update on the Brendan Santo case Thursday afternoon. They told News 10 they’ve received hundreds of tips and are looking into them.

18-year-old Brendan Santo was last seen at Michigan State University on Oct. 29. He left Yakeley Hall around midnight.

So far, police haven’t found any of Santo’s personal items or property.

Divers have been focusing on the difficult Red Cedar River, even though police said they are also exploring other possibilities. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

Volunteers have been putting flyers up as many places as they can. In addition, Santo’s family has increased the reward to more than $20,000 for credible information that leads to bringing Santo home.

If you have any information that can help with solving Brendan Santo’s case, please call MSU Police.

