Deer removal coming to East Lansing parks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you live in East Lansing, you’ll notice an addition to your local parks this January: deer hunters.

The city is bringing back its deer removal program. Starting Jan. 3, parks and trails will be closed intermittently as biologists from the US Department of Agriculture work to control the deer population. Those workers are highly trained in the use of firearms.

Signs will be posted at the entrances to parks and trails at 4 p.m. each day with hunting beginning at 6 p.m. Additionally, letters are being sent out to residents in the immediate area around the parks where the work will be completed.

The program is scheduled to run through the end of March.

Deer removed from the parks will be processed and the venison will be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, with Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger supplying the funding for the processing.

