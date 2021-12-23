Bourbon auction raises over $4.5M for Kentucky tornado relief.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WILX) - Kentucky is home to some of the finest bourbons in the world. Those bourbons went for to the auction block - all for a noble cause.

The online auction site of the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit is where bidding for rare bourbons rocketed from impressive to astonishing. In the aftermath of the state’s deadly tornadoes, auction organizers put out a call for donations and individual collectors responded by donating their prized bottles, and barrels.

“We were flooded,” said Fred Minnick, curator of the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit. “We got so many donation requests that we had to start turning them down in order to focus on the auction.”

“Distillers kept coming at us with these incredible offerings like a 19-year-old barrel of Willett,” said Eric Gregory of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. “I mean, that’s unicorn juice. right? You don’t find that.”

With eight hours to go on the last day of bidding, that barrel of Willett was topping $270,000. It ended up selling for $401,001. The second-place bidder told the auction that if another experience came up, they would match the bid. Wednesday morning, the Willett Distillery made that second experience available, according to Gregory.

An eight-year-old Willett Family Estate Barrel Bourbon sold for $143,000.

Other notable items on the auction block included:

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Private Experience - $77,000

An exclusive experience for eight guests at Castle & Key Distillery – sold for $44,000

Tasting and Tour at Green River Distillery with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson - sold for $14,700

Vintage Library Tasting at Bardstown Bourbon Company - sold for $10,200

Also available to raise money:

Stays at bed and breakfasts on Whiskey Row

tickets to University of Kentucky basketball games and UFC events

trips to Whiskey Fest in Wisconsin

a virtual tasting with vineyard owner and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan

handwritten lyrics from Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian

a Stetson cowboy hat signed by Alan Jackson

and a drumhead and drumsticks signed by Mick Fleetwood

In total, $4.5 million was raised.

