Alleged Oxford High School shooter’s parents request lower bond

They’re accused of making a gun accessible to their son and failing to pull him out of school before the shooting.
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Jennifer and James Crumbley(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WILX) - The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager charged in connection with the death of four students at Oxford High School, are requesting a lower bond.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and have been jailed on a $500,000 bond. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to their son and failing to pull him out of school before the shooting.

James, 45, and Jennifer, 43, have been in jail, separated and away from their son, for the last two weeks.

They are asking for a new bond set at $100,000 and to wear electronic monitors if they are released. Their next court date is scheduled for Feb. 8.

