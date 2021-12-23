6th annual Chicken Soup for the Sole Luncheon being held Christmas Eve

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Christmas Eve the organization Footprints of Michigan is hosting its sixth annual Chicken Soup for the Sole Luncheon for the less fortunate. Those who call the streets home will have a place to sit down, eat a hot meal, and enjoy the holiday.

Dinner will be held at the Advent House at 743 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Lansing and starts at noon.

They will be given gifts as well.

“The community has been wonderful responding,” said Geronimo Lerma III Executive Director of Footprints of Michigan. “From Honey Baked Ham in West Lansing for donating hams to the volunteers making this possible - it’s what the true meaning of Christmas is about giving to others.”

Footprints of Michigan is a nonprofit organization that provides shoes and boots to those who cannot afford them.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.