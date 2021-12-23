Advertisement

6th annual Chicken Soup for the Sole Luncheon being held Christmas Eve

Attendees will receive a hot meal and a gift.
On Christmas Eve the organization Footprints of Michigan is hosting its sixth annual Chicken...
On Christmas Eve the organization Footprints of Michigan is hosting its sixth annual Chicken Soup for the Sole Luncheon for the less fortunate.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Christmas Eve the organization Footprints of Michigan is hosting its sixth annual Chicken Soup for the Sole Luncheon for the less fortunate. Those who call the streets home will have a place to sit down, eat a hot meal, and enjoy the holiday.

Dinner will be held at the Advent House at 743 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Lansing and starts at noon.

They will be given gifts as well.

“The community has been wonderful responding,” said Geronimo Lerma III Executive Director of Footprints of Michigan. “From Honey Baked Ham in West Lansing for donating hams to the volunteers making this possible - it’s what the true meaning of Christmas is about giving to others.”

Footprints of Michigan is a nonprofit organization that provides shoes and boots to those who cannot afford them.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
Owner of Michigan diner which stayed open in spite of lockdown orders dies of COVID
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Children injured in fiery crash on US-127 in Lansing expected to survive
61-year-old Lansing man found dead from apparent gunshot wound
A car crashed into a Lansing home on Dec. 22, 2021.
No injuries in Lansing collision between car, house

Latest News

Deer removal coming to East Lansing parks
Deer removal coming to East Lansing parks
Santa's reindeer are getting ready for their big night! Shining Star Ranch in Fowlerville helps...
Readying the reindeer for Santa’s journey
Readying the reindeer for Santa’s journey
Reindeer 6:50
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Alleged shooter’s parents request lower bond