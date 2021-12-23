$30.85 in change left at Lansing Salvation Army’s doorstep as anonymous donation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $30 in coins was left at the front doors of a Lansing Salvation Army.

According to the organization, a grocery bag containing $30.85 in pennies was left Wednesday morning at The Salvation Army location on Pennsylvania Avenue. It was the second anonymous donation left at the door this month.

“This gift exemplifies the meaning of Christmas. It’s not about the value of the gift, but the generosity of the heart behind the gift,” said Major Pat Irvine, Citadel Corps Officer, “We are grateful to receive this gift that will help many in need.”

