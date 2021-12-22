Advertisement

Yankees Uncertain About Several of Their Players

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball’s lockout has left the New York Yankees unaware of how DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks, Jameson Taillon and Darren O’Day are progressing following surgery. Hicks is rehabbing following a May 26 operation to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. He hit .265 in 12 games with Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League. LeMahieu had sports hernia surgery on Oct. 12. Taillon had right ankle tendon surgery on Oct. 28. And O’Day had left hamstring surgery on July 21, the same day outfielder Tim Locastro had surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

