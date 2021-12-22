Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

Latest News

Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family, community hosts toy drive on 1-year anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance in Calif.
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
The Salvation Army continues to give back to those in need in the community
Free, warm Christmas meals being provided by Salvation Army
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family holds toy drive on anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance