Advertisement

Spartan Hall of Fame Café to close ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Spartan Hall of Fame Café
Spartan Hall of Fame Café(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan Hall of Fame Café announced Wednesday that it will be suspending restaurant operations for the “foreseeable future.”

Related: City of East Lansing reminds community of holiday closures

The restaurant -- located on West Lake Road -- announced the closure on Facebook.

“We truly valued each and every one of our guests and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the post read. “We wish you a great holiday season, filled with love, laughter and family. Go Green!”

The restaurant said they are closing “out of an abundance of caution” and urged people who had purchased gift cards during the holiday season to contact the restaurant.

More information can be found on the restaurant’s official Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
Driver killed, 4 young children injured in fiery collision on US-127 in Lansing
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Pleasant Grove in Lansing early Tuesday morning....
Early morning apartment fire in Lansing, multiple crews respond
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

Latest News

$87 billion stolen stolen from COVID-19 relief programs
‘Hangover suit’ simulates what driving hung over feels like
tyrrtrtuyrut
Work It Out Wednesday
McDonald's Displaying Student Artwork
McDonald's Displaying Student Artwork
Azzi Jewelers
Azzi Jewelers