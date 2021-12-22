Spartan Hall of Fame Café to close ‘out of an abundance of caution’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan Hall of Fame Café announced Wednesday that it will be suspending restaurant operations for the “foreseeable future.”

The restaurant -- located on West Lake Road -- announced the closure on Facebook.

“We truly valued each and every one of our guests and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the post read. “We wish you a great holiday season, filled with love, laughter and family. Go Green!”

The restaurant said they are closing “out of an abundance of caution” and urged people who had purchased gift cards during the holiday season to contact the restaurant.

More information can be found on the restaurant’s official Facebook page here.

