Phone lines go down temporarily for Ingham County offices, affecting 911 calls

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Phone lines for the Ingham County offices went down temporarily on Wednesday, which impacted the county’s 911 system.

Officials from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to use the backup number for emergency calls if the system goes down again. That number is 517-483-7600.

With the system back up and running, officials have said to once again use 911 for emergencies and 517-483-7600 for non-emergencies.

The issue was solely with phone calls. The radio system was still operating normally, meaning first responders were able to be dispatched as normal.

