Owner of Michigan diner which stayed open in spite of lockdown orders dies of COVID

By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY, Mich. (WILX) - A diner owner who kept his restaurant open in defiance of COVID-19 lockdown orders has died from the disease.

John Parney, 62, died on Dec. 14 after a months-long battle with COVID-19. Parney and his wife owned the Quincy Diner, a popular spot in the village of Quincy. When lockdown orders were in still in effect, Parney reopened the diner for dine-in service.

Parney told press at the time that he had issues to consider beyond the risks of COVID-19. There was the significant cost of cancer treatment for his wife, who is still fighting the disease now. He was also on track to lose the restaurant due to the loss of income brought on by the pandemic.

Although both John and his wife, Paula, owned the Quincy Diner, and John was also a full-time employee at Fire Keepers Casino and Hotel, the family had to start a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of medical treatment.

“For those who will ask, no, John was not vaccinated from COVID-19,” loved ones wrote in the GoFundMe page. “However, during his battle, when he was able to talk, John shared with his family that he will be getting vaccinated because the battle, at that point, was worse than any training he endured in the military.”

Parney is survived by his wife, three children and eight grandchildren.

Dec. 22, 2021: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,448,523 and 26,376 deaths

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

